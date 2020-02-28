Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks hit by fears of coronavirus economic impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 23:02 IST
London stocks hit by fears of coronavirus economic impact

London's FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global recession intensified.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 3.4%, while the mid-cap index shed 2.1%. Both marked their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. British Airways-owner IAG fell 9% to a four-month low after it said it would cut flights to Italy, Singapore and South Korea, reflecting a drop in passenger numbers.

The fall pushed the stock to the bottom of the FTSE 100 and led the wider travel and leisure index down 3.3% to its lowest level since 2016. World stocks have been hammered across the board this week, with the MSCI world index losing about $6 trillion in value, as widespread disruptions to the supply chain prompted analysts to cut their forecasts for economic growth and corporate earnings in 2020.

On Friday, Citigroup predicted the corporate sector would see no earnings growth at all this year, while ratings agency Moody's said a pandemic would trigger a global recession in the first half of the year. "It really does look like we have further tough times ahead of us, growth wise," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

"We can expect further weakness across Asia and this will rebound to UK markets." Bank of England governor Mark Carney told Sky News on Thursday that it was likely the economy would take a hit. Traders are counting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next month to prop up growth.

London's main index has lost about 13% from a peak hit on Feb. 12, as the coronavirus continues to spread outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak. Countries on three continents have now reported new cases, while in Europe confirmed infections in Italy reached 650 and Germany warned of an impending epidemic.

British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce was among a handful of stocks in the black on the main index, rising 4% as its chief executive said the company was looking forward to 2020 with some degree of conviction and confidence. This helped offset disappointing 2019 results.

Biotechnology firm Novacyt soared 30% after signing its first major distribution agreement to supply its coronavirus test to two Asian territories outside mainland China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...

Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn

Researchers at the University of South California USC have developed a socially assistive robot called Kiwi to help autistic children learn. They built the personalised learning robot and also studied whether the robot could estimate a chil...

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...

LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020