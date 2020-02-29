Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Powell says economy is fine but Fed ready to act as needed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 01:25 IST
Fed's Powell says economy is fine but Fed ready to act as needed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy in the face of risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the economy remains in solid condition.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong," Powell said in a statement released amid an ongoing sell-off in global stock markets. "However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy." The single paragraph, three-sentence statement comes in response to soaring market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming March meeting, and flags the Fed's willingness to move if the health emergency continues to spread and impact the economy.

After a weeklong and accelerating market sell-off, some analysts were waiting for such a signal from Powell. Until the chair spoke Fed officials had largely focused on the fact that the virus outbreak had not seemed to dent U.S. economic data, and that they expected the outbreak to be contained and any economic damage to be modest. By Friday, however, investors were anticipating Fed action with such certainty it could prove hard for the central bank not to move for fear that disrupting those expectations would cause damage of its own.

"It’s unclear why Chair Powell hasn’t done a ‘reassurance’ type interview, something along the lines of ‘the Fed is carefully monitoring the situation, and while too early to conclude the impact on the economy, is committed to do what monetary policy can do to sustain the expansion'," Karim Basta, chief economist of III Capital Management wrote in an email roughly 90 minutes before Powell's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 14-Global downturn looms as countries struggle to contain coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization WHO to raise its impact risk alert to very high.H...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Risk is very high, warns WHO, as coronavirus wipes 6 trillion off marketsThe coronavirus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in six countries across three co...

Iran rejects BBC Persian report of at least 210 coronavirus deaths

The fast-spreading coronavirus has killed at least 210 people across Iran, the BBCs Persian service reported on Friday, citing hospital sources, far more than reported by the Health Ministry which put the number at 34.Ministry spokesman Kia...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Anti-Polanski protesters clash with French police outside award ceremonyFrench police clashed briefly on Friday with protesters over an awards ceremony in which a film by veteran directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020