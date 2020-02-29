Honeywell sees surge in demand for face masks in North America, China
Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it was seeing a surge in demand for its protective face masks in North America, Europe, India and China, following the coronavirus outbreak. The company said it was increasing production at multiple facilities globally to address the growing demand.
"We are ready and willing to partner with the U.S. government to support national response efforts," a Honeywell spokesman told Reuters. The latest World Health Organization figures indicate over 82,000 people have been infected, with over 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
