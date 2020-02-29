UAE central bank recommends measures to mitigate coronavirus impact

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates advised banks to reschedule loans and reduce fees and commissions on Saturday as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country is a regional business hub and major transit point for passengers traveling to China and other destinations in Asia.

"Financial institutions are expected to implement measures such as rescheduling of loan contracts, granting temporary deferrals on monthly loan payments, and reducing fees and commissions for affected customers," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.