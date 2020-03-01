Left Menu
Hyundai sales dip 10 pc in Feb to 48,910 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 10.3 per cent decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 7.2 per cent to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019, it added The company's exports declined 22 per cent to 8,900 units as compared with 11,408 units a year ago..

