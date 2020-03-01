Hari K Thiagarajan is CII TN Chairman for 2020-21

The executive director of Tamil Nadu-based Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd, Hari K Thiagarajan has been appointed as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu State Council for 2020-21 Prior taking up the new role, he was serving the trade body as its Vice-Chairman, a press release said.

Thiagarajan held various responsibilities including Chairman, Starupreneurs Forum, CII southern region and was also the convenor of CII Tamil Nadu education panel in 2018- 19 Meanwhile, the founder of Sri Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, S Chandrakumar has been elected as the Vice-Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu Council for 2020-21..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.