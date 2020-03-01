Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors, M&M, MG Motor say coronavirus outbreak in China impacting parts supply

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:46 IST
Tata Motors, M&M, MG Motor say coronavirus outbreak in China impacting parts supply

Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and MG Motor India on Sunday said they are facing challenges in terms of component supply from coronavirus hit-China M&M has reported a 42 per cent decline in total sales at 32,476 units in February.

"...because of the unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, our BS VI ramp-up has been affected," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said in a statement This has resulted in high de-growth in billing volume for February and dealer inventory is now under 10 days, he said.

"Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy," he added Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd said the outbreak of Covid-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of its strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volumes.

MG Motor India too reported lower retail sales of 1,376 units in February, hit by component supply constraints from China and other locations "The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already," MG Motor India Director - Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The unforeseen coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the company's European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting its production and impacting sales in February, he added The disruption in sales will continue through March, Sidana said.

"We are working towards stabilising the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March," he added However, major automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota Kirloskar Motor do not see any immediate impact on their production schedules due to disruption in supply of components from plants located in China.

The companies, however, said they continue to monitor the situation closely, especially the operations of their major suppliers, in order to face any adverse situation that may crop up in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Liton, Saifuddin star in record Bangladesh win

Sylhet Bangladesh, Mar 1 AFP Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two s...

Garhwal FC thrash City FC 9-0 in Football Delhi senior division league opener

Djidja Pierre Douhou Sey produced a sensational performance as defending champions Garhwal FC began their campaign with a 9-0 win over City FC in the opening match of Football Delhi DSA 2019-20 Annual Senior Division League here on Sunday A...

Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of stone-throwing migrants who sought to force their way across the border from Turkey on Sunday, witnesses said, with thousands more behind them after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. It...

UP CM inaugurates Police Commissioner office in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the office of Commissioner of Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar. This came after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had, on January 13, approved the proposal to set up police commissioner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020