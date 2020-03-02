Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose 1.33 per cent to Rs 777.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by Rs 10.2, or 1.33 per cent, to Rs 777.8 per 10 kg in 33,225 lots.

Similarly, refined soya oil for April delivery edged up by Rs 9.6, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 773.8 per 10 kg in 20,570 lots Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

