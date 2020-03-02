Ashok Leyland February sales down 37% at 11,475 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 37 per cent decline in total sales at 11,475 units in February as against 18,245 units in the same month last year Domestic sales declined 39 per cent to 10,612 units last month as compared to 17,352 units in February 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market dipped 47 per cent to 6,745 units as against 12,621 units in the same month last year, it added Light commercial vehicle sales also declined 18 per cent at 3,867 units as compared to 4,731 units in February last year, the company said..

