Herbalife Nutrition announces tie-up with IIS

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:46 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI)Herbalife Nutrition on Monday announced its association withthe Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), an initiative of the JSW Group, as its sports nutrition partner The partnership will help enable IIS' young athletes to deliver the highest level of performance with science-backed nutrition products and expertise from Herbalife Nutrition, the two companies said in a statement.

Senior wrestlersBajrang PuniaandSakshi Malikalong with Ajay Khanna, vice president and country head, Herbalife Nutrition and Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports announced the partnership in Bengaluru Mustafa Ghouse, Chief Executive Officer, JSW Sportssaid the IIS was launched in August 2018 with a vision to maximise India's sporting potential and make India a global sporting powerhouse.

According to the agreement, Herbalife Nutrition with extensive expertise in sports nutrition and experience in sports performance will help athletes across wrestling, boxing, track and field and judo to aspire to be Olympic champions The two organisations will further strengthen the collaboration by working to develop tailor-made nutrition requirements for athletes at IIS- India's first privately funded High Performance Training Centre based in Ballari district of Karnataka.

Under this 'first-of-its-kind' partnership, the Herbalife and IIS teams will also educate athletes on nutrition, a vastly untouched aspect about Indian sport, the two companies said in a statement Rio Olympics Bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, 3-time World Championships medallist and one of India's most promising wrestlers, spoke about the importance of nutrition in elite sport..

