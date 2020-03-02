10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for innovation announces its winners and finalists in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chief Guest Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India; Guest of Honor Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and MSME and Special Guest RP Singh, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), felicitated the award winners and the finalists at the grand ceremony of the tenth edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards on Feb 27, 2020, at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi. Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) was initiated in 2010 by Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom to recognize young top brains who has potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work in the fields of education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart city, Telecom, Mobile, Health, eCommerce, Blockchain, Fintech, Cloud, social good, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Governance, MSME, Transportation, Retail, Cyber Security, and many more. AGBA is supported by NITI Aayog, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) and powered by mUni Campus.

"Congratulations to the winners, finalists and also the Aegis team for encouraging the innovators and their work. I would like to reiterate the innovators to concentrate more on rural, agricultural, tribal areas and on the world's import substitute and improve the export," said Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) the Chief Guest of the event. "There is no dearth of innovation in India, and so in the world market, I want our talent to be highlighted in innovation, skill, technology and entrepreneurship. To make India super economic and to achieve the 5 trillion economy goal we need to concentrate on the research and development," added Gadkari.

At the event, Minister Nitin Gadkari recognized 20 talented students, who were provided with a 100 per cent scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science and Cyber Security in association with IBM. The winners were selected through Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) National Talent Hunt from across the country who has the potential to grow as leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

"This award is named after Graham Bell and it is recognition to young talents who inspire other entrepreneurs, scientists, and technocrats to work and strive hard towards excellence," said Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Guest of Honor for the evening. "You are all experts and so all your expertise should be put together to achieve the national goal and to achieve the five trillion common goal we should make all efforts in the same direction," he said, while appreciating the technocrats.

The award day started with 'Innovators Talk' and a keynote address by Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist. He is the founding director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), as well as panel discussions and key talks around the theme 'India at the power of innovations' by various innovative pioneers and learned orators. The winners and finalists for the 10th AGBA:

"Congratulations to the AGBA winners and finalists. It's very important for India to recognize the innovators as they are the major drivers of the economic growth. Participating firms alone at AGBA and innovators contributed hugely by employment generation of over 8 lakhs plus; 65000 plus crores revenue and raised investment over 6000 plus crores," said Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards. He also congratulated the 20 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100 per cent scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

"With the AGBA talent hunt we want to identify and nurture the future technology leaders," he said. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

