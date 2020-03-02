Lebanon c.bank governor: gold reserves won't be 'touched' for Eurobond payments -MTV

Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday the heavily indebted country would not use its gold reserves to pay maturing Eurobond debt, Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported.

Salameh said the decision on how looming Eurobond debt payments would be made was not his to make, indicating it was a decision that should be made by the government.

