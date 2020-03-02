Left Menu
Development News Edition

New virus hits Mideast airlines with $100M loss, group says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abudhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:57 IST
New virus hits Mideast airlines with $100M loss, group says

Abu Dhabi, Mar 2 (AP) Major travel disruptions due to the new coronavirus have already caused the equivalent of a roughly $100 million loss to airlines in the Middle East, which serves as a connection hub for east-west travel, the industry's main trade association said Monday. The Persian Gulf city of Dubai, which is home to the world's busiest airport for international travel, relies heavily on tourism and aviation. The Gulf is a major transit hub for passengers connecting from Europe to Asia. The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing to reduce the spread of the virus.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents around 290 airlines, said a projected 4.6% growth in passenger demand in the Middle East this year will be halved to just 2.3% if conditions do not change. Most cases of the new coronavirus in the Middle East have come from travelers recently in Iran, where the virus has killed 66 people among some 1,500 who are infected. Worldwide, the virus, which started in China, has infected more than 89,000 people, and more than 6,000 have died.

Even before the virus emerged, the big Gulf carriers had already posted significantly lower earnings due to higher fuel costs, a strengthened U.S. dollar, and lower airfreight and travel demand. The IATA's estimates do not include the additional impact to regional carriers forced to stop flights to Mecca and Medina, where Saudi Arabia suspended issuing visas to Muslim pilgrims to stymie the spread of the virus.

The United Arab Emirates-based newspaper The National reported that Dubai's Emirates Group has urged employees at the airline, the Middle East's biggest, and the dnata ground services company to take paid and even unpaid leave. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other airlines in Europe and Asia have reportedly done the same.

“It's a demonstration of how hard the industry's been hit by flight cancellations and closing borders,” said Muhammad Albakri, IATA's regional vice president for Africa and Middle East. The association has said that if the spread of the virus continues, the aviation industry globally can expect a $30 billion revenue loss and a 4.7 percent reduction in global air traffic for the year. The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region will be hardest hit, seeing a $27.8 billion revenue loss if the situation does not improve. About $12.8 billion of that will be wiped from the domestic Chinese aviation market.(AP) AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Guyana votes for leader to manage early years of oil boom

Guyanans were heading to the polls on Monday for an election that will decide who oversees an oil boom set to transform the poor South American country, which faces a test of whether it can sustainably manage a sudden influx of natural reso...

UPDATE 2-Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport resume after drone sighting

Flights have resumed to and from Frankfurt Airport after a drone sighting stopped planes taking off and landing for around 90 minutes, Fraport - the operator of Germanys largest hub - said on Monday.Germanys DFS air traffic control authorit...

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

Khost, Mar 2 AFP A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country. A motorcycle rigged wi...

Jack Welch, former GE chairman and CEO, dies at 84 -media

Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, CNBC reported httpswww.cnbc.com20200302jack-welch-obit-ge.html on Monday.Welch - known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020