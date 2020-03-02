Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo to set up 5G lab in India, forays into financial services

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:39 IST
Oppo to set up 5G lab in India, forays into financial services

Mobile handset company Oppo on Monday said it will set up a 5G laboratory in India and expand the internet of things product portfolio. The company also announced its foray into financial services in partnership with ICICI Lombard, State Bank of India, Lendingkart etc to capitalise with a target to have 1 crore users of the service over the next five years.

"With the development in 5G, smartphones and other smart devices will play an important role and become a part of our daily lives starting from personal, home, office to travel. This will make the ecosystem stronger with intelligent connectivity, centered around people’s needs for a smart and connected lifestyle," Oppo India President Elvis Zhou said. He was speaking on the occasion of unveiling two models of Reno3 Pro smartphones priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively.

Zhou said that Oppo will invest USD 7 billion in the next 3 years globally to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system, and a communication lab for 5G in India. The company separately announced plans to foray into financial services business, and said it has started pilot in select stores in tier 1, 2 and 3 for six months after which it will roll out the services across India.

"With OPPO Kash, we will provide end-to-end financial solutions, available at the palms of our consumers. Our aim is to have 10 million consumers in the next 5 years on the platform having used either of our financial services worth Rs 50,000 crore," Oppo vice-president- product and marketing, Sumit Walia told reporters. Users of OPPO Kash will also be entitled to free credit reports, personal loans up to 2 lakh, business loans up to 2 crore and screen insurance, Oppo Kash Lead Zafar Imam said.

Walia said the company has started financial services business as a distributor and will opt for non-banking financial services as the business grows and whenever need arises for the same. "We want to be a one stop solution for financial services. Oppo Kash app can be downloaded by any android phone user from playstore. Now, Oppo Kash will come as pre-loaded on app on all our smartphones," he added.

Imam said that aims to have six offerings – payments, lending, savings, insurance, financial education and for the first time in India a financial well being score - in the next 18 months. The company claims to have around 50 million customers at present and is adding 15-20 million customers every year that it can leverage for expanding financial services..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs TN govt to file response on plea seeking action

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state. A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition w...

Singapore registers two more coronavirus cases on Monday

Singapore on Monday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the city-state to 108. The Health Ministry said one of the cases is linked to a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies at the Science Park hub i...

J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches

Srinagar, Mar 2 PTI&#160;Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and KashmirPolice presented a charge sheet against Mohammad...

Illegal money being paid every month to public servants in Chhattisgarh: CBDT on I-T raids

Illegal gratification was being paid to public servants every month in Chhattisgarh and this was revealed after the Income Tax Department raided multiple people, including state government officials, the CBDT said on Monday. It added that u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020