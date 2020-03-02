World Copper Conference in Chile canceled over coronavirus concerns - Cesco

The CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago and Cesco Week, among the largest annual gatherings of copper miners in the world, have been canceled due to concerns over travel risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, organizer Cesco said Monday. The coronavirus, which was identified in China late last year, has quickly spread to dozens of countries, killing over 3,000 people and disrupting global business supply chains.

"Due to the uncertainty generated by the current situation of Covid-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel both events, which were scheduled between March 23 and 27, 2020," Cesco said in a statement on Monday. The conference was expected to attract over 500 delegates from the world's largest miners and copper smelters, according to co-organizer CRU.

Cesco said in the statement the 2021 conference will be held on April 12-14.

