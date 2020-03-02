Over 150 companies take part in 'India Day' in Cote d’Ivoire

Over 150 companies, including 50 from India, on Monday took part in an event organised here by the Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day event, Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Y K Sailas Thangal highlighted the "strong" growth of the Indian economy and the country's "improving" rank in the 'Ease of Doing Business', the Indian Embassy said in a press release. Thirty Indian companies are holding "solo exhibitions" to showcase their products and services to the business and public of Cote d'Ivoire, also known as Ivory Coast, in the 'India Day' being held at the economic capital of the country . Besides, over 100 companies from Cote d'Ivoire and more than 50 Indian firms took part in event, the embassy said.

During his speech, Ambassador Thangal said Cote d'Ivoire has been experiencing unprecedented growth during the last nine years, averaging 8 per cent annual growth and urged the Indian entrepreneurs to look at the country as an unrivalled economic opportunity. He also urged the Cote d'Ivoire business community to look towards India not just for capital, but for innovation and experience-sharing to realise future growth in their country. Noting the complementarities in India and Cote d'Ivoire on their entrepreneurial skills, the Ambassador encouraged the innovators of both sides to look at each other as partners in co-producing innovation and value for boosting partnership in new emerging areas.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Cote d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Western African nation. In his keynote address, Minister of Commerce and Industry Souleymane Diarrasouba said investment environment in Cote d'ivoire remains bullish and expected explosive growth in food processing and agriculture sectors. A special session on health sector will be held on Tuesday as part of the event. Representatives from prominent Indian hospital chains, including the Apollo Hospitals and the Wockhardt Hospital group, will participate in the session. Cote d'Ivoire has a presence of almost all the major Indian Pharma companies that occupy around 50 per cent of the local pharma market. The number of Ivorian people going to India for medical treatment has also been increasing in recent years, the embassy said..

