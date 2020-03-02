Left Menu
IRCTC takes over operation of luxury train ''Golden Chariot''

  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:05 IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken over luxury train Golden Chariot for operation, management and marketing, the Western Railway (WR) said on Monday. In a release, the Western Railway said the Golden Chariot is now ready again to hit the tracks in a new, vibrant look and feel on an exciting week-long itinerary.

IRCTC has undertaken the operations, management and marketing of this prestigious train from November 2019 and given it a makeover befitting the taste of international train travel enthusiasts, said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR. The release said IRCTC has signed an agreement of this effect with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), that owns the Golden Chariot, which has been in operation since 2008.

IRCTC, a listed entity, is the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of the Ministry of Railways. The corporation is currently operating three semi high-speed Tejas trains. To add to the guests comforts, the train now boasts of several new features, including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and fresh linen, Bhakar said.

IRCTC has planned three trips of Golden Chariot Pride of Karnataka with departures scheduled on March 22, March 29 and April 12, in the present tourist season, the release said. The 6 nights and 7 days package tour will commence from Yeshwantpur station in the morning followed by visit to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Hampi, Badami Pattadakal - Aihole, Goa before returning to Bengaluru, it said.

The Railways said for providing wholesome in-room entertainment, Smart TVs with a variety of WiFi-enabled subscriptions, including Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar, have been installed. CCTV cameras and fire alarm system have been added for more safety, said Bhakar.

According to the Railways, experienced chefs have created menus of international as well as domestic cuisines and the package includes a variety of food items and homemade beverages. The guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa which has also been provided with modern workout machines for fitness enthusiasts, said Bhakar.

The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and homemade beverages, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary, the release added..

