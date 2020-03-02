U.S. removes Russia's Independent Petroleum Company from N.Korea sanctions
The United States has removed Russia's Independent Petroleum Company from its OFAC sanctions list over North Korea, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.
Independent Petroleum Company was blacklisted in 2017 for allegedly acting as a supplier to a North Korean trading company involved in the country's missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Russia
- North Korea
- US Treasury Department
ALSO READ
Mexico extradites son of powerful cartel leader to United States
Assange put lives at risk with his crimes, lawyer for United States says
Connect Biopharma Enhances its Intellectual Property Estate for CBP-307, a Targeted Therapy with Potential in Multiple Autoimmune Diseases, with Patent Issuances in the United States, EU, Japan and Australia
UPDATE 5-Julian Assange put lives at risk, lawyer for United States says
UPDATE 4-Julian Assange put lives at risk, lawyer for United States says