Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug maker Sandoz to pay $195 mn to settle US case: govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 04:24 IST
Drug maker Sandoz to pay $195 mn to settle US case: govt

Washington, Mar 3 (AFP) Sandoz, a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, has agreed to pay $195 million to avoid trial on charges it conspired to fix prices of generic drugs, US prosecutors announced Monday. The Justice Department last year accused Sandoz along with 19 other drugmakers of colluding to artificially inflate the price of some 100 treatments, ranging from non-steroidal antidepressants to drugs for a wide range of diseases.

The price of the treatments multiplied by as much as 10 times, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Connecticut. "The company agreed to pay a $195 million criminal penalty and admitted that its sales affected by the charged conspiracies exceeded $500 million," the Justice Department said in a statement, adding that the misconduct occurred between 2013 and 2015.

"Under the deferred prosecution agreement, Sandoz has agreed to cooperate fully" with the ongoing criminal investigation, it said. The Justice Department said one former Sandoz executive, Hector Armando Kellum, had pleaded guilty to unspecified charges stemming from the investigation.

Sandoz had rejected the charges at the time, but on Monday issued a statement admitting "misconduct." "We take seriously our compliance with antitrust laws, and in reaching today's resolution, we are not only resolving historical issues but also underscoring our commitment to continually improving our compliance and training programs and evolving our controls," Sandoz President Carol Lynch said. "We are disappointed that this misconduct occurred in the face of our clear antitrust compliance policies and multiple trainings -- and in full contravention of the company's values," she said, adding that "Individuals implicated in the underlying conduct are no longer employed by the company." Sandoz said it was also negotiating with the Justice Department's civil division to resolve "potential related claims," and had put aside $185 million for that.

Other drugmakers accused in the complaint were Israel's Teva and US laboratory Mylan. The Justice Department said two other unnamed companies charged in the investigation had reached agreements with prosecutors similar to that accorded to Sandoz, in which prosecution was suspended in exchange for cooperation. (AFP) CPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...

Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israels general election Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government. The election, Israels third in less than a year, was called...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020