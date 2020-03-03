Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves two more initiatives to support coronavirus-hit businesses

“To help protect jobs, Cabinet yesterday agreed to provide an extra $4 million to bolster the Regional Business Partners programme to help businesses around the country impacted by COVID-19 with practical advice on issues such as payroll and liaising with Inland Revenue on tax payments,” Phil Twyford said.

Cabinet approves two more initiatives to support coronavirus-hit businesses
Phil Twyford is today visiting Gisborne Tairāwhiti where the slowdown in the forestry industry has already affected up to 300 workers and their families. Image Credit: ANI

Businesses affected by the coronavirus can access immediate government support after two further initiatives were approved by Cabinet yesterday, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford says.

"To help protect jobs, Cabinet yesterday agreed to provide an extra $4 million to bolster the Regional Business Partners programme to help businesses around the country impacted by COVID-19 with practical advice on issues such as payroll and liaising with Inland Revenue on tax payments," Phil Twyford said.

"Cabinet also agreed to establish up to 16 rapid response Ministry of Social Development teams to assist with immediate needs such as helping move workers into other employment and referring those in need of further support to other government agencies.

"This is on top of $11 million provided last week to help Tourism NZ boost visitor numbers."

Phil Twyford is today visiting Gisborne Tairāwhiti where the slowdown in the forestry industry has already affected up to 300 workers and their families. Forestry is the largest sector in Gisborne, making up more than 6 percent of the region's $2 billion GDP.

"Today I'll be meeting with local forestry workers, contracting companies, social service providers and visiting Eastland Port to hear how they are being affected.

"As well as putting additional business support into Tairāwhiti, our Government's looking at creative solutions such as using forestry workers to deal with our wilding pine issue in other parts of the country.

"The Provincial Growth Fund is funding local roading projects in the area and we're also looking at whether this will provide an opportunity to help retrain workers into an area where there are skill shortages.

"Our Government's economic response to COVID-19 is focused on protecting jobs and supporting impacted workers and businesses. Because of the underlying momentum in our economy, the Government's surplus and low debt, we can bounce back to the strong level of growth seen before the coronavirus appeared," Phil Twyford said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...

Tennis-WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The womens Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in Chinas Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles play...

Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his chall...

Don't need to panic over coronavirus, situation not on UNSC agenda for March: China's UN envoy

Chinas UN Ambassador has said there is no need to panic over the coronavirus epidemic and that Beijing does not plan to discuss the situation in the Security Council during its Presidency this month. China assumed the Presidency of the UN S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020