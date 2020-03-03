Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend rebound on policy easing hopes, eye G7 for cues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 11:03 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend rebound on policy easing hopes, eye G7 for cues

Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on Tuesday as policymakers indicated their willingness to move to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus, while investors waited for a conference call by Group of Seven heads for trading cues.

Finance ministers from the G7 group and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday (1200GMT) to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.. The plan came after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday joined the chorus of central banks signalling a readiness to deal with the growing threats from the outbreak.

"Policymakers globally are talking about supporting the economy. So short-term players, including myself, are closing positions for now ahead of the G7 call," said Masaru Ishibashi, joint general manager of trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank. Earlier messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) that it was prepared to act weighed on the greenback.

The improved mood supported U.S. S&P 500 futures, which rose as much as 1.0% in Asian trade. But the index pared gains after Reuters reported that the G7 draft statement on coronavirus response does not specifically call for new government spending or coordinated rate cuts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.4%.

Japan's Nikkei lost steam and fell 0.7% after short-covering ran its course and as the yen firmed on the dollar. The rout in global stocks last week had already prompted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to flag a readiness to move.

Money markets are fully pricing in a cut of at least 0.25 percentage point to the current 1.50%-1.75% target rate at the Fed's March 17-18 meeting as well as a 0.10 percentage point cut to the ECB's key rate at March 12 meeting. The frantic moves by policymakers reflected growing fears that the disruption to supply chains, factory output and global travel caused by the new epidemic could deal a serious blow to a world economy trying to recover from the U.S.-China trade war.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has cut its forecast of global economic growth this year to 2.4%, the lowest since 2009 and down from a forecast of 2.9% in November. Coronavirus is now spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has so far stopped short of calling it a pandemic.

In the United States, six people in the Seattle area have died of the illness caused by the coronavirus, as authorities across the country scrambled to prepare for more infections. "It would be myopic to think that (economic) policy actions alone will bring back calmness to markets. The reality is, the coronavirus is still spreading," said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of sales trading for Japanese clients at Macquarie in Tokyo.

FED RATE CUTS The rebound in global stock prices saw U.S. bond yields roll back some of their sharp falls.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield retreated to 1.116% from a record low of 1.030% marked on Monday. The rate-sensitive two-year notes yield jumped back to 0.844% from Monday's 3 1/2-year low of 0.710%. Still, the 10-year and two-year yields are down more than 40 and 50 basis points, respectively, from about two weeks ago.

April Fed funds rate futures still price in about 80% chance of a 0.50 percentage point cut this month and a total of almost 1 percentage point cuts by the end of year. Expectations of Fed rate cuts prompted investors to cut their exposure to the dollar.

Against the yen, the dollar lost 0.5% to 107.73 yen, slipping towards a five-month low of 107 set on Monday. The euro firmed to $1.1148, having hit an eight-week peak of $1.1185 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar erased earlier losses to trade at $0.6545, more than a cent above an 11-year low of $0.64345 set on Friday, after Australia's central bank cut the policy interest rate to 0.5% from 0.75% as expected. Oil prices bounced back further after a jump of more than 4% on Monday, reversing an early decline to multi-year lows.

Hopes of a deeper output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and central banks' policy measures countered worries about the impact of the virus on demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.4% to $47.85 a barrel, up sharply from Monday's low of $43.32 a barrel, which was the lowest since December 2018.

While the coronavirus continues to dominate investor attention, focus has also swung to Super Tuesday in the United States, the biggest day in the Democratic primary elections to choose a challenger to President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreak...

IATA requests global suspension of slot rules due to coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association IATA is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing the use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 the cor...

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...

FOREX-Yen climbs as hopes for G7 rescue waver

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained on the dollar on Tuesday, as the market tempered hopes for global monetary easing with worries about its scale and efficacy in combating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.G7 finance ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020