ADB, Indonesian President meet to expand support for development priorities

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo today to discuss an expansion of ADB support for the country's development priorities in areas such as human capital development, infrastructure connectivity, and climate change, through sovereign lending, knowledge support, private sector operations, and transaction advisory services.

"Indonesia and ADB have a strong partnership built on the common goal of achieving sustainable and inclusive growth," said Mr. Asakawa. "I look forward to deepening our partnership and continuing to support the government's high-level priorities, including improving education, skills development, and social protection, as well as accelerating investment in infrastructure, domestic resource mobilization, and climate and disaster resilience."

Mr. Asakawa commended Mr. Widodo's effort to enhance the business environment, attract investment, and promote quality jobs. The government's prudent macroeconomic policies and fiscal management are enabling growth, despite the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic and global trade issues.

ADB's growing support to Indonesia covers a range of areas, including a focus on clean energy and grid strengthening; higher education and workforce skills development; reforms to boost Indonesia's competitiveness; and innovative green and blue financing facilities. ADB's proposed Country Partnership Strategy for Indonesia for 2020–2024 will support the government's development priorities and seek to catalyze private sector financing, promote innovation and new technologies, and offer knowledge and finance solutions, especially to subnational governments.

Mr. Asakawa, during his first visit to Indonesia since assuming office in January, also met with Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Sri Mulyani Indrawati. He will also meet other senior government officials.

Mr. Asakawa and Vice Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara today launched a book, Indonesia and the Asian Development Bank: Fifty Years of Partnership. On 2 March, he met with South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah and visited an ADB-supported a slum-upgrading project as well as a green infrastructure pilot project in Makassar. He will also visit a technical and vocational education project in Depok on 4 March.

