Intellicus Enables Automated Reporting and Analytics for Biz2Credit

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-03-2020 14:07 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 14:07 IST
Intellicus Enables Automated Reporting and Analytics for Biz2Credit

NEW DELHI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus is happy to announce that Biz2Credit has partnered with them to centralize reporting and analytics across the organization. As their BI technology partner, Intellicus is working with the data science and analytics team of Biz2Credit to deliver unified analytics to users across different departments and locations. With this project, Biz2Credit can collate all their data in Intellicus and generate dynamic reports and dashboards. This empowers business users to easily access insights, interact with reports and do deeper analysis without any dependency.

"It is a good start with Intellicus. We have been able to create some very complex reports and at the same time simplify the process with Intellicus. Automation of reports has helped us eliminate manual dependencies and expedite decision making," said Neeraj Mehta, Head Data Science and Analytics at Biz2Credit. "Intellicus is very easy to understand and use, even for the new users. I have worked on many business intelligence tools in the past, but Intellicus is way more interactive as compared to those," said Waquarul Hassan, Manager - Data Science and Analytics at Biz2Credit.

About Biz2Credit Biz2Credit offers a proprietary platform that matches small businesses to the best sources of capital. Biz2Credit has clients across the United States and their network consists of 1.6 million users, credit rating agencies, and small business service providers including CPAs and lawyers. www.biz2credit.com About Intellicus Intellicus is one of the world's leading Business Intelligence and Analytics platforms. More than 60% of Fortune companies are using Intellicus to build powerful reports and dashboards with ease. Our interactive web and mobile platforms give users the power to access, view, and interact with corporate data anywhere. With over 17,000 installations worldwide, we are assisting organizations to make better informed decisions.

www.intellicus.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098574/Intellicus_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

