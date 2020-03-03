GSK India appoints Sridhar Venkatesh as MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director & vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020. He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the company effective March 31, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Venkatesh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK, it added. He is a registered pharmacist with a master's in pharmacy, the statement said.

"I warmly welcome Sridhar to lead GSK in our next phase of growth to serve the patients of India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vaidheesh for his leadership during the last 5 years," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Chairperson Renu Karnad said. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,316.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.26 per cent from its previous close..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.