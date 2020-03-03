Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway wealth fund to push firms to make more non-financial data disclosures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:30 IST
Norway wealth fund to push firms to make more non-financial data disclosures

Norway's $1.1 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, will this year push the 9,200 firms it invests in to provide corporate sustainability data regularly and in a standardized way in its latest push to get disclosures, it said on Tuesday.

"The board should provide shareholders with quantitative sustainability information on a regular basis. Sustainability disclosures should include indicators of exposure, management, and performance, and be reported at least annually," the fund said in a new position paper.

The fund said the corporate sustainability reporting should use established standards, starting with disclosures based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards that are specific to a company's industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Kamal Haasan questioned by police over film set mishap

Actor Kamal Haasan was on Tuesday questioned by police in connection with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film, Indian 2, which left three people dead last month here. The actor-politician appeared before the Central Crime Branch po...

Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes

Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.Som...

GST officials bust fake invoicing racket

GST officers in Delhi have busted a racket of fake invoicing worth Rs 7,896 crore using a network of 23 shell companies. The officers of Anti Evasion wing of Central Tax, Delhi West Commissionerate have busted a major racket of fake invoici...

Ukraine reports first coronavirus case, in man who travelled from Italy

Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Ihor Kuzin, the acting head of the Health Ministrys public health centre, told Reuters on Tuesday.The man was hospitalised on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi. He had travelled to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020