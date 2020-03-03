Left Menu
DevOps Enterprise Summit London Adds New Speakers from Capital One, Siemens, UnitedHealth Group and More for 2020 Event

 IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its next round of confirmed speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur). Hosted at the Intercontinental London – the O2 from 23-25 June, DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier conference for technology leaders at large, complex organizations that are implementing DevOps principles and practices in the UK and Continental Europe.

Early bird pricing is now available until 23 March for attendees that want to reserve discounted event registration for £950 (full price is £1350). To register for the three-day, immersive learning event for technology and business leaders, visit: (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/register/).

Signaling the growing adoption of DevOps transformation patterns in the enterprise, conference organizers received the most speaker submissions ever across both the European and US events. Out of the record number of submissions, the speakers below are the latest leaders to confirm participation at DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020:

  • Peter Fassbinder, Principal Key Expert, Siemens
  • Heather Mickman, VP, Platform Engineering and Practices, UnitedHealth Group
  • Erica Morrison, Executive Director, Software Development & Operations, CSG
  • Tapabrata "Topo" Pal, Senior Director and Senior Engineer, Capital One
  • Joseph Soule, Chief Technology Officer, Capital One UK
  • Carsten Spies, Head of R&D - teamplay, Digital Ecosystem Platform, Siemens

To watch keynote presentations from DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019, visit: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkAQCw5_sIZmj2IkSrNy00A/playlists)

"Technology leaders around the world face increasing pressure from their business partners to create and nurture innovation and disruption," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "We produce the DevOps Enterprise Summit for these technology and business leaders going through these transformation journeys, sharing lessons learned, and how they're helping their businesses win."

What is DevOps Enterprise Summit?
DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for the technology leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the evolving business, technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to successfully lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. The goal is to give leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

Entering its fifth year in Europe and seventh year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise provides keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and an expo hall. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes will feature industry luminaries as well as speakers from well-known companies who will share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

About IT Revolution
IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/IT_Revolution___Logo.jpg

