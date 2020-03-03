Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt puts export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients, medicines

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:01 IST
Govt puts export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients, medicines

The government on Tuesday put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. With this, export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations requires licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry.

Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products. The country's API imports stood at around USD 3.5 billion per year, and around 70 per cent, or USD 2.5 billion, come from China.

"Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs... is hereby restricted with immediate effect and till further orders," the DGFT said in a notification. API is raw material for pharmaceuticals.

Although India is heavily import dependent for APIs from China, it exports a limited quantity of pharma ingredients. India has exported APIs worth about USD 225 million last year.

Restrictions on the exports are important as there would be an increase in demand for these products in the country. The latest announcement assumes significance on account of concerns over coronavirus spreading to many countries.

Apart from paracetamol, vitamin B1, B6 and B12, other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been imposed include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, clindamycin salts, neomycin, and paracetamol. On Monday, India reported two new cases of the coronavirus, including one in the national capital. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

In February, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) asked the DGFT to issue orders restricting export of 12 APIs and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A high-level committee formed by the DoP under the chemicals and fertilisers ministry to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China had recommended the restrictions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's eastern government opens Damascus embassy, pledges united fight against Turkey

Libyas eastern-based government linked to military commander Khalifa Haftar opened an embassy in Syria on Tuesday and called for the two countries to unite in their common fight against Turkey-backed militant groups. Syria has faced resista...

Boxing: Gaurav, Ashish enter pre-quarters of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki 57kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with dominating wins in their respective opening-round bouts here on Tuesday. Commonwealth Games gold...

Indian Railway Finance Corporation gets Sebi nod for IPO

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC has got markets regulator Sebis approval for its initial public offer IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of 93.8 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 46.9 crore equity shares by the Government...

UPDATE 2-Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic closed its first makeshift hospital, one of 16 hurriedly built to handle the epidemic, after it discharged the last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020