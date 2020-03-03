Left Menu
Merc rolls out GLC Coupe; 10th model from Pune plant

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:48 IST
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday rolled out GLC Coupe, making it the 10th model from its Pune assembly line. The all new GLC Coupe comes in two variants -- 300d 4Matic diesel and 300 4Matic petrol powered by BS-VI engines -- and are priced at Rs 62.70 lakh, and Rs 63.70 lakh, respectively, (National price, barring Kerala, where there is a higher duty structure now), the company said in a statement.

With this, Mercedes-Benz offers the largest SUV portfolio in the luxury car segment with eight models. The GLC 300d Coupe is powered by BS-VI 4-cylinder diesel engine that can race to 0-100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, while GLC 300 Coupe petrol engine offers a torque of 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

Launching the new car, Martin Schwenk, managing director & chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India expressed that it will further enhance the popularity of the SUV Coupe. Piyush Arora, executive director, operations, said that adding the 10th model to the locally assembly line reiterates the highest level of refinement and implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes that ensure our production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards.

"Going forward, we will strive to introduce more locally value added vehicles depending on future market dynamics and growth," he added. The German car major has the largest manufacturing plant among all the luxury carmakers in the country with a 20,000 units per annum capacity. The company entered the country in 1994 and set up Chakan plant in 2009, spread over 100 acres and has invested more than Rs 2,200 crore.

Its India portfolio comprises the locally-produced Maybach S 560, S-Class, E-Class long wheelbase, C-Class and the GLA, GLC, long wheelbase GLE, G350d SUVs and GLC Coupe. Mercedes retained its market leadership for the fifth year in a row in 2019, selling 13,786 units, which was down around 12 per cent over 2018..

