AI asks fliers who flew with coronavirus-infected person to follow protocols

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:06 IST
Air India has asked passengers who travelled on February 25 with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, to follow Union Health Ministry protocols. The directive comes a day after the Health Ministry announced that a Delhi resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, and asked the Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days.

"This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20," Air India tweeted. "One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus." The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people had been kept in isolation. The six people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra. The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation. PTI DSP ASG HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

