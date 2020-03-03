Government amends export policy and restricts specified APIs export

The Government has made amendments in the export policy and restricted export of specified APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and formulations made from these APIs.

A notification issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, M/o Commerce and Industry says that the restrictions will come into immediate effect and until further orders. The notification covers the following APIs and formulations made from these APIs:

Paracetamol

Tinidazole

Metronidazole

Acyclovir

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Progesterone

Chloramphenicol

Erythromycin Salts

Neomycin

Clindamycin Salts

Ornidazole

(With Inputs from PIB)

