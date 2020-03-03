Government amends export policy and restricts specified APIs export
The Government has made amendments in the export policy and restricted export of specified APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and formulations made from these APIs.
A notification issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, M/o Commerce and Industry says that the restrictions will come into immediate effect and until further orders. The notification covers the following APIs and formulations made from these APIs:
Paracetamol
Tinidazole
Metronidazole
Acyclovir
Vitamin B1
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B12
Progesterone
Chloramphenicol
Erythromycin Salts
Neomycin
Clindamycin Salts
Ornidazole
