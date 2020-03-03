Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki starts tool, die design specialisation mechanical engineering diploma course

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has launched a new three year course - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in tool and die design at its Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar. The course at the Maruti Suzuki Training Academy will be conducted in collaboration with Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and, is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to this effect, it added. Commenting on the development, company Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said,"Maruti Suzuki believes in preparing a talent pool for automobile manufacturing. The diploma course in Tool and Die Design is another such initiative." The course will enhance employability prospects of local youth, he added.

"It will also help us create a talent pool for specific areas like tool and die shops so that such technical functions are performed smoothly," Ayukawa said. The company said the specialised course is spread over three years comprising six semesters. Total 26 subjects with minor and major projects will be imparted based on the HSBTE guidelines.

The fee for the course is Rs 4,500 for each student for a year (two semesters). MSIL will make a one-time capital investment of Rs 80 lakh towards procurement, installation and commissioning of machinery required for the course, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

