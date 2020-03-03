Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks, select FIs report frauds worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore during Apr-Dec 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:05 IST
Banks, select FIs report frauds worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore during Apr-Dec 2019

The government on Tuesday said banks and select financial institutions have reported frauds of over Rs 1.43 lakh crore during the April-December period of the current financial year. Replying to a question on banking frauds and action taken against fraudsters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government in 2015 issued a framework for timely detection, reporting and investigation related to large-value bank frauds to public sector banks (PSBs).

The framework was issued to deal with bank frauds exceeding Rs 50 crore, if classified as non-performing assets. The government also instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms through the framework and other steps to check frauds in banks. She said the Reserve Bank of India in its Financial Stability Report of December 2019 observed that the framework has helped unearth frauds perpetrated over a number of years.

"While this is reflected in the increased amount involved in frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above, reported by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and select financial institutions, increasing from Rs 10,171 crore in the financial year 2013-14 to Rs 1,43,068 crore in first three quarters of FY2019-20," Sitharaman said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. She also said that as a result of the comprehensive measures taken to check bank frauds, there is perceptible decline in the amount involved in fraud by 'year of occurrence'.

The minister added that the amount involved in fraud has reduced sharply from the peak of Rs 50,329 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 5,244 crore in the first three quarters of 2019-20. The measures taken by the government to address checking frauds include setting up of an online searchable database of frauds reported by banks for timely identification, control and mitigation of fraud risk and carrying out due diligence during credit sanction.

The efforts also include enactment of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, to attach properties of fugitive economic offenders, confiscation of such offender's property and disentitlement of the offender from defending any civil claim. PSBs have been advised to obtain certified copy of the passport of the promoters/directors and other authorised signatories of companies availing loan facilities of more than Rs 50 crore. They have also been advised to decide on publishing photographs of wilful defaulters in terms of the instructions of RBI and as per their board-approved policy, and strictly ensure rotational transfer of officials and employees, the minister said.

"With regard to the details of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against fraudsters and bank officials, as per inputs received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during the period from FY2016-17 to FY2019-20 (till January 31, 2020), 626 cases were registered with CBI by banks, in which accused persons numbering 2,111 have been charge-sheeted," Sitharaman said. However, she said that CBI has said that "bank-wise data is not maintained as more than one bank may be involved in a particular case and one accused person may figure in a number of cases registered"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

98.33% attendance recorded in CBSE class XII exam in north-east Delhi on Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday said that the Class XII exam went off peacefully and the centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance. The history Class XII exam today went off peacefu...

FCA India launches Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Rs 68.94 lakh

Automobile maker FCA India on Tuesday launched its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV model priced at Rs 68.94 lakh all-India price. The deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV will begin on March 15, 2020, the company said in ...

ANALYST VIEW 5-G7 vows "all appropriate tools" to battle virus damage but no specifics

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they were committed to using all appropriate policy tools to support economic growth but stopped short of outlining specific measures to contain damage from the coronavirus.Exp...

Arunachal taking steps to improve ranking in education sector:

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated certain measures to improve the ranking of the state in the education sector, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Education Minister Taba Tedir replying to a question of Congress MLA Ninong E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020