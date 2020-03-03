Left Menu
IndiGo crew members who flew with corona-infected Hyd resident placed in home observation

Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 with a coronavirus-infected Hyderabad resident, have been under home observation since March 2, the airline said on Tuesday. On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from Telangana.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease. He had returned to Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight of February 20, before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20, 2020. Under the guidance of APHO Bangalore all 04 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, w.e.f. Mar 02, 2020," the airline said in a statement. "We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organization (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," the low-cost carrier added.

The Union health minister had on Monday also announced that a Delhi resident, who recently travelled to Italy and returned on February 25 through Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight, has tested positive for the virus. Air India's crew members, who were on this flight, have been placed under isolation in their respective homes.

The national carrier has also asked the passengers who travelled on February 25 with the Delhi resident to follow the health ministry's protocol regarding the virus. PTI DSP SRY SRY.

