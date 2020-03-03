Left Menu
Development News Edition

89% educated Indian women believe ambitions are important: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:33 IST
89% educated Indian women believe ambitions are important: Survey

As much as 89 per cent working women believe that it is important to have ambitions compared to the global average of 59 per cent, according to a study. Indian women led the findings on the importance of having ambition (89 per cent) followed by Mexico (82 per cent) and the US (68 per cent), whereas it is significantly lower in France (41 per cent) and Japan (28 per cent), according to a joint report by American Express and The New York Women's Foundation - Ambitious Insights.

"The study throws light on the fact that ambition is not a simple thing. It exists across many dimensions - successful careers, financial independence and skills, while also being healthy, being great parents and having strong personal relationships," American Express Banking Corp India Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Adlakha said. Women in India have always been driven, and the report attests that given a chance they have the confidence to nurture their ambitions and lead the world by setting an example, he added.

The study was done among 3,026 university-educated, full time working women (not affiliated with American Express) between 21-64 years across India, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and the UK using an online panel January 10-16, 2020. The survey further revealed that commitment to achieving personal ambitions such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health was highest in India (91 per cent) compared to the global average of 68 per cent.

It also found that having a successful career received the highest importance ratings in India (78 per cent) followed by Mexico (69 per cent) and the US (44 per cent) and was significantly lower in Japan (17 per cent). Indian women (65 per cent) are also most likely to feel that they must work harder than their male counterparts to gain career recognition.

Overall, the study found that the women surveyed were more likely to be committed to do whatever it takes to achieve personal ambitions (68 per cent) such as those related to parenting, relationships or personal health than external ambitions (53 per cent) such as career, education and wealth. Women in India (70 per cent) followed by Germany (35 per cent) and the US (33 per cent) are most likely to feel proud in calling themselves ambitious, it added.

Meanwhile, the study revealed that confidence in having the skills and qualifications necessary to be effective in performing their job is highest among women in Mexico (75 per cent) followed by India (71 per cent) and the US (51 per cent)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Tuesday said the right to express dissent is an integral part of democracy and it is protected by the Constitution. However, the government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and protect liv...

Japanese Ambassador calls on Assam CM

Japanese Ambassador to India Santoshi Suzuki called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Japan and Assam. Appreciating Japans friendly gesture towards continuing its collabor...

No Coronavirus infected person in Assam: Minister

A total of 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Replying to a query by BJP MLA Numal M...

15,013 infants died in care units in Gujarat in 2 years: Govt

More than 15,000 infants died during their treatment for various ailments at newborn care units across Gujarat during the last two years, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday. These deaths were reported from Sick Newborn Care U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020