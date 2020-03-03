US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips as G7 statement underwhelms

U.S. stocks fell minutes after the open on Tuesday as G7 heads stopped short of outlining measures to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, while assuring policy support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% after opening 59.15 points, or 0.22%, higher at 26,762.47. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

