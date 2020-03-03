Aizawl-Delhi direct flights to recommence from March 29

Direct flights between Aizawl and Delhi will recommence from March 29, more than a year after private airliner Jet Airways withdrew its operations, a senior official said on Tuesday. Principal consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana said Mumbai based low-cost airliner Gor Air will operate an Airbus 320 between Aizawl and Delhi on a daily basis from March 29.

According to the official, the airliner has fixed cheap fares on the route. He said the flight will depart Delhi at 10.50 am and land at Aizawl's Lengpui airport at 1.30 pm.

It will depart Aizawl at 2 pm and reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 6.15 pm, the official said. Jet Airways had withdrawn its flight services on Aizawl-Guwahati and Aizawl-Delhi routes in February last year.

Go Air launched flights on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Kolkata route on October 27 last year and IndiGo commenced its services on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Agartala route on February 28. Civil aviation wing officials said IndiGo will also launch flights on the Delhi-Aizawl route in the near future.

