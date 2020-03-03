Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aizawl-Delhi direct flights to recommence from March 29

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:27 IST
Aizawl-Delhi direct flights to recommence from March 29

Direct flights between Aizawl and Delhi will recommence from March 29, more than a year after private airliner Jet Airways withdrew its operations, a senior official said on Tuesday. Principal consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana said Mumbai based low-cost airliner Gor Air will operate an Airbus 320 between Aizawl and Delhi on a daily basis from March 29.

According to the official, the airliner has fixed cheap fares on the route. He said the flight will depart Delhi at 10.50 am and land at Aizawl's Lengpui airport at 1.30 pm.

It will depart Aizawl at 2 pm and reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 6.15 pm, the official said. Jet Airways had withdrawn its flight services on Aizawl-Guwahati and Aizawl-Delhi routes in February last year.

Go Air launched flights on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Kolkata route on October 27 last year and IndiGo commenced its services on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Agartala route on February 28. Civil aviation wing officials said IndiGo will also launch flights on the Delhi-Aizawl route in the near future.

PTI CORR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma presented with customised Real Madrid Jersey

Star India opener Rohit Shama was on Tuesday presented a customised jersey by Spanish football giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Emilio Butragueo Santos, Director of Institutional Relations handed over the jersey...

Under special circumstances, one can directly approach HC for anticipatory bail: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that under special circumstances, a person apprehending arrest can move a high court directly seeking anticipatory bail without approaching a sessions court first. A five-judge bench of the Allahabad High ...

Youngsters showing such interest in science, innovation is an encouraging sign: PM Modi

After Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning its YUVIKA 2020 programme during his Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister said that it is an encouraging sign that youngsters are showin...

In an emergency move, U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020