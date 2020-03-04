Left Menu
Körber Unveils Strategy to Conquer Supply Chain Complexity

  • Hamburg
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:00 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:00 IST
"nofollow" >Körber Supply Chain- the global supply chain technology leader from software to material handling automation, today unveils its plans to revolutionize the supply chain industry by combining the technology, services and expertise of some the world's top solution providers.

More products, suppliers, distribution channels and ever-rising consumer expectations make supply chains more complex each day. This is heightened by global labor challenges. Technology can help, but often adds complexity - a major issue being end-to-end integration of software and hardware. In a global survey of hundreds of supply chain professionals, Körber found:

  • More than 90% aren't ready to handle supply chain complexities
  • Less than 50% can address more than one supply chain challenge at a time
  • One in three still rely on manual methods for receiving, storing, picking and packing

"Your supply chain can make or break your business," said Stephen Göttsche, chief executive officer of Körber Supply Chain Automation. "Körber is dedicated to making your supply chain a strategic differentiator - regardless of location, industry, size or business strategy."

Spanning software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, materials handling equipment, systems integration and consulting, Körber provides a broad range of solutions and more than 30 years' experience "nofollow" >evolving supply chains end to end. This is supported by 1,300 in-house experts and nearly 100 "nofollow" >partners around the world.

"Körber is a partner with both depth and vision," Chad Collins, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain Software. "By offering the right solution, at the right time at, any point in the supply chain, we turn complexity into an opportunity - overcoming challenges that arise today or beyond."

Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, Körber Supply Chain consists of "nofollow" >Aberle, "nofollow" >Aberle Software, "nofollow" >Cirrus Logistics, "nofollow" >The Cohesio Group, "nofollow" >Consoveyo, "nofollow" >DMLogic, "nofollow" >HighJump,"nofollow" >inconso, "nofollow" >Otimis, "nofollow" >Langhammer, "nofollow" >Riantics and "nofollow" >Voiteq. The companies already have "nofollow" >proven success with thousands of companies around the world.

The announcement was made at HighJump's annual user conference, "nofollow" >Elevate, held March 2-5, 2020 in Orlando. In its 14th year, Elevate brings together more than 800 supply chain professionals from around the globe.

Learn more at:"nofollow" >https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/

About Körber Supply Chain

Your supply chain is the lifeblood of your business.

It's also increasingly complex. You're handling more products, from more suppliers, and fulfilling through more channels. Your customers have ever-higher expectations for choice, convenience, speed… and of course, price.

At the same time, it's harder than ever to recruit people, train them, retain them, and grow their skills.

And as these pressures grow, so does the competition. To get ahead and stay ahead, you have to move even faster.

Technology can help. But besides the cost, there's implementation, integration, maintenance, upgrades, training… without a sound strategy, simply adding technology just adds more complexity.

That's why you need more than a vendor… you need a global partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership today – plus the flexibility, agility and innovation to help you realize your strategic roadmap. Today, tomorrow and beyond.

That partner is Körber.

At Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit your size, business strategy, and appetite for growth. A range that goes beyond software to include automation, voice, robotics, materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. All backed up with a wealth of experience to help you make smart decisions about what to invest in now, and how to optimize as your needs continue to evolve.

We'll help you manage your supply chain as a competitive advantage. A strategic asset. An opportunity to excel.

Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber.

About Körber
Körber AG is the holding company of an international technology group with around 10,000 employees worldwide. The Group unites technologically leading companies with more than 100 production, service and sales locations. Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-sized companies that offer their customers solutions, products and services in the Business Areas Körber Digital, Supply Chain, Pharma Systems, Tissue and Tobacco.

Contact:
Heather K. Smith
Director, Corporate Communications & Brand
Körber Supply Chain
1-800-328-3271 x 2717
"nofollow" >Heather.Smith@highjump.com

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg

