HFCL bags Rs 196 crore purchase order from L&T

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) has received a purchase order worth Rs 196 crore from Larsen & Toubro for the supply of optical fibre cables to construct Telangana fibre grid (T-Fibre).

HFCL has manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) has received a purchase order worth Rs 196 crore from Larsen & Toubro for the supply of optical fibre cables to construct Telangana fibre grid (T-Fibre). The delivery schedule is for one year. The grid is under BharatNet phase two programme of the Centre.

BharatNet forms one of the key pillars of Digital India initiative. It is a project of national importance, envisaging to connect by providing broadband connectivity in about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country. HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.

At 10:55 am, HFCL stock was up by 0.55 per cent at Rs 12.78. (ANI)

