Maruti Suzuki, IIT Guwahati, AOTS Japan join hands for promotion of tech education

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-03-2020 13:28 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has collaborated with IIT Guwahati (IITG), Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), Japan and Suzuki Motor Corporation for promotion of technical education and training. The institutional collaboration will facilitate promotion of education and training covering engineering courses and internship programmes in both India and Japan, the company said in a statement.

It will also promote research for next generation technologies for benefit of both the countries, it added. An MoU was exchanged among the four parties at IIT Guwahati in the presence of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki.

Commenting on the collaboration, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said,"This institutional collaboration will help us prepare students wider technical roles. Internship exposures at global and local levels will make students ready for global and local roles." It is a fine example of academia, industry and students coming together to create new benchmarks in technical education, he added. "I see this collaboration taking technical education to the next level," Ayukawa said.

Under the collaboration, an engineering course, primarily related to automobiles, will be conducted by Suzuki Motor Corporation and MSI by providing training to students through lectures. As part of the curriculum Japanese language course will be conducted by AOTS. This course will be provided to students of IITG. AOTS, SMC and MSIL will arrange for faculty to conduct these at IITG, the statement said.

Eligible students will be provided an opportunity of being placed for an internship at SMC's facility in Japan as well as at MSIL in India. This programme will help students gain both local and global exposure, it added. These initiatives are authorised by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, as Japanese endowed course.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Suzuki said, "I hope the synergy among these partners will help create future engineers to lead India's manufacturing sector and to build new bridges of friendship between India and Japan." PTI RKL SHW SHW.

