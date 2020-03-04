Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brussels seeks new climate powers as Thunberg looks on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:16 IST
Brussels seeks new climate powers as Thunberg looks on

Brussels, Mar 4 (AFP) Europe unveils a landmark law on Wednesday to achieve "climate neutrality" by 2050, under the stern gaze of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, in Brussels on a well-timed visit. The Swedish eco-warrior, who is in the Belgian capital for a Friday protest, will attend a meeting of European Commissioners, the top EU officials who will greenlight the draft law.

Thunberg will also appear before a European Parliament committee, a visit that has angered many MEPs, as it takes place despite a ban on visitors and key staff due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a leaked draft seen by AFP, the proposed text aims to enshrine into law the EU's grand ambition of zero net carbon emissions by mid-century and would give the EU executive new powers to impose emission targets on member state governments.

"One of the added values is to get out of the current situation where climate objectives are taken unanimously by the European Council" which brings together heads of state and government, said French liberal MEP Pascal Canfin. But this political shift to the commission faces almost certain opposition from the national governments and the European Parliament, both of which will have their chance to modify the law over the coming months.

"Member states and parliament will hate it," said Quentin Genard of climate think tank E3G in a blog post. "Even the more pro-European and pro-climate action countries want to keep oversight over climate policies." The ambition for climate neutrality, which would make it bind the EU's 27 member states to balance polluting emissions and removals of greenhouse gases by 2050, was approved by EU leaders at a rocky summit in June with coal-dependent Poland the only holdout. The commission, which proposes EU law, has hailed the draft has the cornerstone of a European Green New Deal that also plans a major investment drive to decarbonise the European economy.

But, on Tuesday, Thurnberg said the widely leaked proposal does "absolutely nothing" for the climate emergency, in a joint letter with other young activists. "Net zero emissions by 2050 for the EU equals surrender. It means giving up," the letter said.

"We don't just need goals for just 2030 or 2050. We, above all, need them for 2020 and every following month and year to come," it said. In addition, critics say the goal depends too deeply on technology that does not exist and creates a false hope that climate change can be fixed without fundamentally changing the economy or human behaviour.

Also angering activists, the proposal steps back from the commission's original ambition to order countries to cut emissions by 50 percent or even 55 percent from 1990 levels by the end of the decade. (AFP) NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Kinara Capital launches HerVikas business loans for women; commits to disburse Rs 100 crores in FY20-21

Bengaluru Karnataka India March 4 ANIPRNewswire Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech for MSMEs, today announced HerVikas business loans to accelerate financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs in India. In the coming fiscal year, Kinara C...

Out of over 6,700 inbound passengers, 75 test positive for COVID-19: Chinese custom officials

A total of 75 inbound passengers in China have tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 6,700 travellers who showed possible symptoms of the deadly disease, Chinese custom officials said on Wednesday as the new cases added more pressu...

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Jharkhand Assembly

BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly demanding leader of opposition status for Babulal Marandi. Before the start of the Assembly proceedings, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the House, holding placards aga...

Kejriwal to not celebrate Holi in wake of Delhi communal violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he would not celebrate Holi in wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi. Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020