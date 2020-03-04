Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro near two-month highs, dollar inches up after Fed cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:33 IST
FOREX-Euro near two-month highs, dollar inches up after Fed cut

The euro held near two-month highs and the dollar recouped some losses on Wednesday as traders evaluated the impact of an emergency Fed rate cut a day earlier. The Fed surprised investors by slashing rates by 50 basis points to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25% on Tuesday, two weeks before a regularly scheduled policy meeting, in an effort to combat the effects of the coronavirus. The euro was one of the currencies to benefit most from the broad-based dollar weakness as traders bet the Fed would cut rates more than the European Central Bank.

The euro rose 0.1% in early London trade to $1.11760, but remained shy of Tuesday's two-month high at $1.12135. Money markets in the euro zone are pricing a 90% chance that the ECB will cut its deposit rate, now minus 0.50%, by 10 bps next week. They are pricing a 50% chance of a second, 25 bps cut in April by the Fed.

"The dollar's weakness is reflected in the euro, because the Fed will likely ease more than the ECB," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. The dollar, which fell to a five-month low at 106.85 yen in Asia on Wednesday, rebounded and was last up 0.2% at 107.355 yen. It was also up against a basket of currencies.

The dollar slumped on Tuesday as rate cuts were deemed insufficient to offset the effects of the coronavirus. Disappointment that the Group of Seven did not lay out on Tuesday specific responses to the coronavirus has reinforced the view that policymakers have fallen behind the curve. In the United States, Joe Biden scored a surprisingly strong showing in the contest to select a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

"The resurgence of Joe Biden will help to dampen some of the downside risks for the US dollar given fears over a sharper shift to the left under Bernie Sanders have eased," wrote MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman. In the onshore market, the yuan touched a six-week high of 6.9288 per dollar in early trade, another sign of the dollar's weak bias. It shrugged off a survey showing China's services had their worst month on record in February.

Sterling bought $1.2792, down 0.2% on the day. Uncertainty about trade talks between Britain and the European Union is weighing on sterling, along with growing expectations for UK interest rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Kinara Capital launches HerVikas business loans for women; commits to disburse Rs 100 crores in FY20-21

Bengaluru Karnataka India March 4 ANIPRNewswire Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech for MSMEs, today announced HerVikas business loans to accelerate financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs in India. In the coming fiscal year, Kinara C...

Out of over 6,700 inbound passengers, 75 test positive for COVID-19: Chinese custom officials

A total of 75 inbound passengers in China have tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 6,700 travellers who showed possible symptoms of the deadly disease, Chinese custom officials said on Wednesday as the new cases added more pressu...

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Jharkhand Assembly

BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly demanding leader of opposition status for Babulal Marandi. Before the start of the Assembly proceedings, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the House, holding placards aga...

Kejriwal to not celebrate Holi in wake of Delhi communal violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he would not celebrate Holi in wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi. Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020