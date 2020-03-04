Sonata Software acquires Australian company GBW

Sonata Software on Wednesday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire GAPbusters Limited (GBW), a Melbourne-headquartered company in the Customer Experience (CX) space. GBW has been amongst the pioneers in the CX domain serving renowned brands globally for nearly 30 years, according to a Sonata Software statement.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. GBW has for long been known for its mystery shopping, brand/compliance audits & competitor benchmarking programs, it said.

Over the last few years, GBW has taken a platform-based approach for its new solution offerings in the employee survey, feedback management and voice of customer programs to widen its CX bouquet leveraging advanced AI & ML capabilities to deliver "insightful & actionable" recommendations for its clients with more evolved CX requirements, the statement said. Sonata Software had last year acquired Scalable Data Systems, a Brisbane-headquartered company.

The latest acquisition not just strengthens Sonatas footprint in Australia but also opens up new geographies in South East Asia & Europe where GBW has large clients in the QSR, retail, automotive and oil & gas space, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.