Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonata Software acquires Australian company GBW

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:16 IST
Sonata Software acquires Australian company GBW
Image Credit: wikipedia

Sonata Software on Wednesday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire GAPbusters Limited (GBW), a Melbourne-headquartered company in the Customer Experience (CX) space. GBW has been amongst the pioneers in the CX domain serving renowned brands globally for nearly 30 years, according to a Sonata Software statement.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. GBW has for long been known for its mystery shopping, brand/compliance audits & competitor benchmarking programs, it said.

Over the last few years, GBW has taken a platform-based approach for its new solution offerings in the employee survey, feedback management and voice of customer programs to widen its CX bouquet leveraging advanced AI & ML capabilities to deliver "insightful & actionable" recommendations for its clients with more evolved CX requirements, the statement said. Sonata Software had last year acquired Scalable Data Systems, a Brisbane-headquartered company.

The latest acquisition not just strengthens Sonatas footprint in Australia but also opens up new geographies in South East Asia & Europe where GBW has large clients in the QSR, retail, automotive and oil & gas space, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Weather reports from Greta Thunberg as cult UK show 'Spitting Image' returns

British satirical puppet show Spitting Image returns this autumn, caricaturing a new generation of public figures to rival past stalwarts from Margaret Thatcher to Ronald Reagan.The original TV show ran from 1984 to 1996, lampooning Queen E...

World stocks mixed after Wall Street sinks despite rate cut

Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank despite an emergency US interest cut aimed at defusing fears the virus outbreak might stunt global economic activity. London opened lower while Germany advanced. Shanghai gain...

Bank of Japan's Kuroda offers bleak view on economy, warns of damage from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak could inflict serious damage on the Japanese economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, stressing the central bank was ready to take appropriate action to underpin a fragile recovery.The rema...

Former Indian-American diplomat wins Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd District

Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni easily won the Democratic primary for Texas 22nd Congressional District on Tuesday and will run in the November election against the Republican candidate. Kulkarni, 40, a former diplomat who served in Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020