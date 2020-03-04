Left Menu
Hyundai to drive in all new Creta with over 50 connected features

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:12 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said the all new version of Creta, which is set to hit roads later this month, will come with over 50 connected features including a panic button for distress situations. The upcoming model, which is set for launch on March 17, will feature the company's global technology BlueLink with over 50 India specific connected features.

"With the all new Creta, Hyundai aims to offer customers the ultimate technology experience," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said in a statement. The customers would be able to verbally order the car to open and close sunroof, initiate seat ventilation, control temperature and fan speed as part of the connected features in the SUV, HMIL said.

The car would also take instructions verbally to dial numbers from the contact list in the cellphone, inform public holidays information and track live cricket scores, all at the ease of a voice command, it added. In case of a crash, the car would initiate a call to the call centre to assist the customer. The owners would also be able to request emergency services from the call centre by pushing the SOS button.

In case of a stolen vehicle, the owner with support of the Police can seek assistance from Blue Link call centre to track the vehicle location, HMIL said. The call centre can also initiate vehicle immobilisation in case of stolen vehicles. The SUV's engine would not start until the vehicle immobilisation is deactivated by call center, it added.

Besides, the blue link solutions provide for remote engine start and stop, door lock and unlock and locating vehicle in the parking lots..

