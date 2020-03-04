KSB bags Rs 100cr order for pump supply to NTPC plants

Pumps and industrial valves maker KSB Ltd India has bagged an order worth Rs 100 crore for the supply of slurry re-circulation pumps to be installed across 10 NTPC sites in the country. The deliveries of the pumps begin from this month and they will be installed in FGD units at power plants, which will have a total generation capacity of 166GW in the coming years, KSB Ltd India Managing Director Rajeev Jain said.

The Flue Gas Desulphurisation(FGD) unit is used to lower emissions of gases known to cause lung diseases. Power plants were asked to install FGD units, which cut emissions of sulphur dioxides, in a phased manner. In all 440 coal-fired plants that produce 166.5 GW have to comply with the regulation by December 2020.

"The countries all over the world have already installed FGD plants and in India it has come a bit late. Now due to the Supreme Court directive that all these thermal power plants have to install the FGD units before December 2022, every body (in the industry) have to gear up within this short period of three years," Jain said. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is the main-end user who are going to use these pumps, for which the company has received order worth Rs 100 crore, he said. “Though the process is relatively new, the implementation of industrial pollution norms has been gaining momentum in India in the last few years. We have managed to bag orders for slurry re-circulation pumps for a large number of power plants in a short span of time," Jain added.

KSB foresees a huge surge for slurry re-circulation pumps for FGD systems in India up to 2022 considering the government’s support for stringent industrial emission norms, he said, adding "we are quite upbeat about this new business in the country." "To meet the Indian market demand, we have developed the entire supply chain for these pumps locally. The scope includes supply of slurry re-circulation pumps with drive units, performance testing and providing erection and commissioning support to customers," Jain said. Globally KSB has been a supplier of German technology pumps for FGD applications since 1977, he said. KSB Ltd India is the Indian arm of KSB.

Jain, who is also the Regional Executive Officer for West Asia at the Germany-headquarterd KSB Ltd, said that the company has been manufacturing these slurry re-circulation pumps locally for FGD applications after obtaining licence from its parent company KSB Ltd. "FGD units are comparatively new to India and KSB Limited has continued its tradition of indigenising highly-specialised products by adding the Slurry Re-circulation Pumps required for FGD units in its portfolio for local manufacturing," Jain said.

The Pune-based KSB Ltd India, which has been in the manufacturing of pumps since 1960, has six production facilities in the country. The pumps required for FGD applications are supplied from KSB’s facility at Shirwal near Pune..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.