Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fractal Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network to Accelerate AI Adoption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:29 IST
Fractal Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network to Accelerate AI Adoption

- The new partnership combines the power of Fractal's AI with Nielsen's industry-leading data for CPG industry to create greater value for clients MUMBAI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (https://fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, today announced it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the industry's largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Available through Nielsen's Global Connect Business, the new relationship expands the reach of Fractal's offerings to Nielsen's clients, and leverages Nielsen data to further strengthen Fractal's current capabilities as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions for the world's largest and most admired Fortune 500 companies. "Our AI technology and globally-recognized team of experts empower organizations all over the world to realize and maximize their full potential," said Amitabh Bose, Chief Practice Officer, CPG, Retail & Hospitality at Fractal. "Our suite of products and our AI business applications that help clients solve problems via data harmonization, data visualization, natural language query processing, forecasting and supply chain management will be well positioned with the addition of Nielsen's deep and rich data." "As AI increasingly advances beyond a buzzword to driving business value, our clients require access to an array of powerful options," said Susan Dunn, President, U.S. Sales, Nielsen. "We are pleased to welcome Fractal, a prominent player in the AI and digital transformation space, into the Nielsen Connect Partner Network. With the power of their AI, along with our data and technology, we will collaborate on specific use cases to transform the world of enterprise decision-making and shape a smarter market for the retail and CPG industry." Since launching in 2016, the Nielsen Connect Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 175 unique Nielsen clients by simplifying industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align to the way clients measure their business. Click here for additional information on Nielsen's Connect Partner Network.

About Fractal Fractal is a prominent player in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and use the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 100 companies. Fractal's product businesses include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for by The Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information: www.fractal.ai PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court rules in favour of gay couple seeking public housing

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ruled that married same-sex couples have the right to apply for public housing, in a move that could make it easier for LGBT people to live in one of the worlds most expensive cities. Hong Kong does not recogn...

NCLAT dismisses Deloitte, KPMG and auditors pleas against impleadment in IL&FS matter

The NCLAT on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of auditors of debt-ridden ILFS -- Deloitte Haskins Sells and KPMG arm BSR Associates -- along with independent directors challenging their impleadment in the case of alleged fraud at a group fir...

Uber partners with Breakthrough to launch campaign on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation Breakthrough to launch a campaign on preventing violence against women in India. The IgnoreNoMore campaign will encourage bystander intervention and ...

Two samples from Telangana sent to Pune for confirmation on COVID-19

Samples of two persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune for confirmation of coronavirus, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the government stepped up precautionary measures. The virus scare hit the IT corri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020