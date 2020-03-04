U'khand CM Rawat tables Rs 53,527-cr budget; 25 public welfare goals in focus

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday tabled Uttarakhand's annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore in the state assembly. Introducing the budget in the post-lunch session of the assembly being held in Gairsain, the chief minister described it as a document that reflects the new hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Prosperity of farmers, jobs for the youths, empowerment of women, reverse migration to border villages, access to quality education and creation of better health facilities in remote areas are some major goals the budget aims to achieve, Rawat said in his speech. The chief minister said the budget aims to achieve 25 public welfare goals under the state government's Vision 2020.

This is the fourth annual budget of the state's BJP government which took over in March 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

