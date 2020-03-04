Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9 pc on first day of bidding

Initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 9 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO to raise about Rs 206 crore received bids for 4,29,600 shares against the total issue size of 48,20,508 shares, according to the NSE data.

Non-institutional investors category was subscribed 13 per cent and retail individual investors 12 per cent. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 35 crore and an offer for sale of 57,00,000 shares, including anchor portion of 20,65,932 shares.

Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 295-300 per share. Antony Waste Handling Cell has raised Rs 60.94 crore from three anchor investors.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital is managing the offer..

