Textile industry captains meet Commerce Secretary, take up

Captains of the textile industry in Coimbatore and nearby regions on Wednesday met Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and discussed various export-related issues. During the meeting held at nearby Tiruppur, issues like anti-dumping duty on viscose fiber, extension of interest equalization scheme to large corporates and logistics were discussed.

Wadhawan in the meeting also touched upon issues including free trade agreement with the European Union, USA, Canada, Australia and other countries, Tirupur Exporters Association President Raja M Shanmugham was quoted as saying in a release here. Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A Shaktivel and Regional Chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisation Israr Ahmed were among those present at the meeting, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.