Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Wednesday said it has signed MoUs with institutions like Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to utilise their expertise to synergize activities in the interest of agriculture sector. It has also inked the MoUs with Quality Council of India (QCI), ICFA, SGT University and Pearl Academy.

With IIT-Delhi, it will cooperate in areas of technology development and dissemination at cluster level identified for export promotion. * * * * * FICCI issues advisory to members on COVID-19 * Industry chamber Ficci on Wednesday said it has issued a general advisory for its members on COVID-19 and released information leaflet for public on prevention and control. COVID-19, the novel coronavirus outbreak, has spread to more than 70 countries, infecting nearly 1 lakh people and has resurfaced in India on March 2nd, it said in a statement. "As the rate of transmission of COVID-19 is high, though the severity is low, all members who have recently travelled to countries/areas with high reported cases of COVID-19 are advised to refrain from attending physical meetings, conferences or other business events and should avoid visiting public places to minimize the risk of spreading the infection," it said..

