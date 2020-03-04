Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district tops Niti''s ranking in January

Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh has topped the list of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog for January. Latehar(Jharkhand) and Dhaulpur (Rajasthan) have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Barpeta (Assam) has been ranked fourth and Mamit (Mizoram) at the fifth place. The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in January 2020.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking. Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month..

